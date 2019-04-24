News
First Deputy Mayor of Lyon on Armenian Genocide: Our enemies have great material, economic strength
First Deputy Mayor of Lyon on Armenian Genocide: Our enemies have great material, economic strength
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If we want the international recognition of Armenian Genocide, we must strengthen the economy and develop the culture.

First Deputy Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian on Wednesday stated the aforementioned to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and in connection with the 104th anniversary of this tragedy. Képénékian added that he is in Armenia for the first time on an anniversary of this genocide.

“For 45 years, I’ve always fought in Lyon on this day for recognition of the Genocide,” Képénékian said. “But today I’ve come to Armenia and am very excited.”

According to him, if we want Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide, we must continue the fight for its international recognition. According to him, this matter has no other solution, and Turkey must acknowledge the Genocide.

“There are different ways to acknowledge [it]; we need to create new approaches,” Képénékian said. “Other countries’ support is important, since our enemies have great material and economic strength. And we have intellect, and today’s new generation should not look back, but look toward the future.”

Képénékian noted, however, that there is no need to have any hopes that today’s Turkish authorities will recognize Armenian Genocide.

“We must take steps to change today’s situation,” Képénékian added.

And reflecting on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Képénékian said Armenians remain Armenian wherever they are.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
