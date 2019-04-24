Former State Oversight Service Head: I’m going to continue living in Armenia

I’m going to continue living in Armenia and fighting for a strong Armenia, and I’m not going to think about settling in other countries. This is what Head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Davit Sanasaryan (powers are temporarily terminated-ed.) said today.

“I assure you that the Republic of Armenia is going to become a very strong country and that the Republic of Armenia is going to become the homeland of all Armenians,” Sanasaryan said, adding that the symbols of the velvet revolution are the citizen of the Republic of Armenia and the tricolor national flag and coat-of-arms of the country.

When asked why he didn’t come to the Armenian Genocide Memorial with other government officials, Sanasaryan said his powers are temporarily terminated.

On April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged under part 1 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (misuse of official powers). The signature to not leave the country was selected as a preventive measure. Upon the consent of the prosecutor overseeing lawfulness of the preliminary investigation of the case, a decision was also rendered to temporarily terminate the powers of Head of the State Oversight Service of the Republic of Armenia Davit Sanasaryan. However, Sanasaryan claims that the case is phony.