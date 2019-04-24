Al Monitor: Several US Presidential Candidates support recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Several US presidential candidates joined the resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide, which were submitted to the Senate and Congress this year, Al Monitor reported.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are both cosponsoring the Menendez resolution. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., who announced his presidential campaign this week, signed on to the House resolution. Another candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., signed on to the House resolution in 2017 but has yet to do so this year.
Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America Aram Ambaryan believes that more congressmen are expected to support the resolution after returning from vacation. One of them is high-profile freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., her spokesman told Al-Monitor today. Her defeated primary opponent, former House Democratic caucus chairman Joe Crowley, was a longtime proponent of recognizing the Armenian genocide.