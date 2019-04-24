Armenian Ombudsman: This day should be important for all civilized humanity

This day should be important for all civilized humanity, since genocide is the most serious crime committed against humanity, Armenian Ombudsman Armen Tatoyan told reporters on Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
According to him, if this crime is not given an appropriate legal assessment and measures are not taken to prevent a repetition of such a tragedy, then we can not talk about any preventive measures.
“This is also an important day from the point of view of demonstrating our unity, since our victims are commemorated by compatriots around the world,” he added.
According to him, recognition of the Armenian Genocide is important in terms of protecting human rights and preventing the recurrence of such crimes in the future.
“I think the lack of proper assessment and conviction of this crime was one of the reasons for the commission of other genocides,” the Ombudsman noted.
Asked to comment, what steps should be taken from the Armenian side in order to obtain compensation for the damage caused by Turkey, Arman Tatoyan noted that this process is really important and expressed confidence that Armenian diplomats are actively working in this direction.
“But the legal side is also very important, which would allow the process to be initiated by other structures,” he concluded.