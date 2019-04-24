Armenia Prosecutor General: No problems with Mihran Poghosyan's extradition

At this moment, there are no problems with the extradition of former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Judicial Acts Mihran Poghosyan. This is what Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan told journalists.
According to him, the process is going smoothly. Yesterday the court upheld the motion to remand Poghosyan in custody, and law-enforcement authorities are considering Armenia’s application for extradition. Davtyan stated that there are no reports stating that Poghosyan has Russian citizenship.
As far as the extradition of former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew, Narek Sargsyan’s extradition is concerned, Artur Davtyan said the process continues.
“These processes take months,” the Prosecutor General noted.