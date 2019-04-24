News
Russian journalist posts comment on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has referred to the Armenian Genocide as “one of the most horrible and most dramatic events in the history of mankind”. The 24th of April of 1915 is a day of sorrow and is linked to the Armenian Genocide, one of the most horrible and most dramatic events in the history of mankind. This is what TV journalist Vladimir Solovyov stated on his Instagram.

“A century later, we pay respects to the memory of all the victims of this tragedy that our country has always viewed as its own pain and sorrow.

Russia’s position has been and remains objective and consistent — massive annihilation on the ground of national belonging cannot be a justification. The international community must do everything it can to make sure such malefactions never happen again and anywhere. The new generations of Armenians and other nations must live in peace and solidarity, without knowing about the horrors that entail provocation of religious hostility, aggressive nationalism and xenophobia.

I wish the fraternal Armenia and all Armenians of Russia all the best, peace and welfare. The victims will always be remembered,” Solovyov stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
