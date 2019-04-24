ARF-D sees no problem with restart of Armenia-Turkey negotiations without preconditions

If the Turkish authorities are ready to negotiate without preconditions, we don’t see any problem. This is what representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) Hagop Der Khatchadourian told journalists at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today.
He stated that the ARF-D has always supported the fact that Turkey’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide needs to be a condition for normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.
“However, we would recently declare that if the restart of negotiations is in Armenia’s interests, they can be restarted, but they need to be held without preconditions,” he said.
Hagop Der Khatchadourian added that Turkey is directly or indirectly setting certain conditions. “This is what the ARF-D is fighting against,” he concluded.