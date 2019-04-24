Rouhani names conditions for talks with US

Iran will sit down at the negotiating table with the US, but believes that at the moment no suitable conditions have been created for this, and Washington is not ready for dialogue, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
According to him, talks are possible if pressure is terminated and the US apologizes, TASS reported.
Some believe that the US wants negotiations, but Iran refuses, he said adding that the United States is not at all ready to engage in dialogue.
Hen noted that the conditions created by Washington are not a negotiation process, illogical and meaningless.
According to him, first we need to prove that the US made a mistake and when they understand that they have behaved incorrectly and are ready to solve problems based on logic and common sense, we will sit down at the negotiating table.
The anti-Iranian sanctions, including a ban on the purchase of oil, were re-imposed by Washington in November 2018 - shortly after President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.