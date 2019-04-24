News
Wednesday
April 24
Kurdish public figure: We should unite efforts on recognition of Armenian Genocide
Kurdish public figure: We should unite efforts on recognition of Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenian and Kurdish people should unite their efforts in the issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the head of the Armenian-Kurdish Friendship Organization, Emin Mamrysh told reporters on Wednesday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

According to him,  Armenian and Kurdish peoples should work together on the issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Armenian and Kurdish peoples have many similarities. We have been thought the same. It is necessary to constantly raise the issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide at the international level,” he noted.

He noted that they are working to strengthen the Armenian-Kurdish relations, a manifestation of which is the work that is being done with members of parliament in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“I am visiting Armenia for the sixth time. Every year we send a delegation that participates in memorial events. This time the delegation includes the mayor of the city of Chamchamal, as well as public figures, including writers and publicists who deal with issues of genocide, ” he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
