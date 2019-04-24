Prosperous Armenia Party leader on changes in Armenia over past year

I’m not saying there haven’t been changes this past year, but there is no social or economic change, and the main issue is that people are getting ready to pack up and leave the country again. This is what leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan told journalists at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today.
When asked if it was possible to make changes in the course of one year, Tsarukyan said the following: “It’s even possible in three months. Armenia is a small country. It has the best lands and is located in the best region. We can work for the Eurasian Economic Union and the United Arab Emirates, but 60% of our lands are not cultivated.”
Tsarukyan stated that he has gone to villages, seen that the lands are not cultivated and has taken those lands to cultivate cotton.