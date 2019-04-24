News
Wednesday
April 24
News
European People’s Party head: I stand by the Armenian people and join my thoughts and prayers to theirs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today, as we commemorate the Armenian genocide of 1915, I stand by the Armenian people and join my thoughts and prayers to theirs. This is stated in the message by President Joseph Daul of the European People’s Party (EPP), on the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

“The duty of memory is essential, not only to pay tribute to all the innocent victims who lost their homes, their families or their lives, but also to avoid repeating past mistakes,” the message also reads. “This is why in March 2015, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the genocide, the EPP adopted the resolution ‘The Armenian Genocide and European Values.’”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
