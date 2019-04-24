Ruben Vardanyan: 23 humanitarian programs under implementation through Aurora Initiative

Thanks to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, 15 countries are carrying out 23 humanitarian programs. This is what co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan said during his press conference today.

According to him, 75% of those programs are children’s education and healthcare programs. “This is extremely important for us. A nation having passed a long and difficult road is now trying to help others. Remember the 120,000 Armenian orphans who were saved after the Armenian Genocide. A million Armenians are living now because somebody helped children back then. I thank those who helped us in the past,” Vardanyan emphasized, adding that the goal of the Initiative’s co-founders is to make sure the Initiative becomes a global initiative and unites nations and continents.

In his turn, co-founder of the Initiative Noubar Afeyan recalled that the program is a humanitarian program being carried out by people whose ancestors have suffered. “Suffering nations need hope and support more than money. We are dedicating our work to the world, not just Armenians,” Noubar Afeyan said.

The heroes of Aurora Prize 2019 were announced today.