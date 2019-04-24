Republic Party leader: Genocide recognition shouldn't be Armenia's key foreign policy objective

Setting international recognition of the Armenian Genocide as the key foreign policy objective somewhat diminishes the opportunities for Armenia to maneuver in terms of its foreign policy, and it generally doesn’t lead to the solution to any issue. This is what leader of Republic Party Aram Sargsyan told journalists at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today, adding that a country first needs to be strong in order to set such objectives.
When asked if the Armenia’s new government is taking specific actions to make the country strong, Sargsyan said the following: “The new government is dealing with a rather complex legacy, especially if we take into consideration the country’s relations with its neighbors and the geopolitical situations that have changed following WWI and WWII. We can’t assess the government’s actions of the past seven months or one year. These are serious issues that require restoration of the political, economic and military-political balance, and there is a need for serious efforts.”