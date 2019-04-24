News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Syria demands UK, US, Turkey and France to withdraw their troops from country
Syria demands UK, US, Turkey and France to withdraw their troops from country
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The withdrawal of UK, US, Turkish and French troops, which are in Syria illegally, guarantees the end of war crimes in the country, Syrian Deputy Defense Minister Mahmoud al-Shawa said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"We demand that the illegal presence of foreign troops of the US, France, Britain and Turkey on our soil should be stopped and the international alliance disbanded. That guarantees the end of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by them," TASS reported quoting Mahmoud al-Shawa.

According to him, it is the political process is "the Syrian people’s property."

"All political issues should be tackled by Syrians without outside interference," he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Syria's ancient city of Palmyra to be opened for tourists again
He noted that, the authorities restored power supply, water supply, sewerage in Palmyra…
 Pashinyan expresses conviction that Armenian-Syrian relations will continue to develop, strengthen
The PM congratulated President Bashar al-Assad on Syria’s National Day…
 Locals of different nationalities apply to Armenian doctors carrying humanitarian mission in Syria
And the Armenian sappers are conducting practical trainings there…
 Syria FM: US administration lies about withdrawing its forces from Syria
He noted that the war against terrorism is not over…
Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Syria's ambassador to Armenia
On 2 April, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received...
 Armenian defense minister dispels worries over conditions of humanitarian mission in Syria
Armenian humanitarian mission comprised of doctors and sappers left for Syria...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos