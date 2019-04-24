Syria demands UK, US, Turkey and France to withdraw their troops from country

The withdrawal of UK, US, Turkish and French troops, which are in Syria illegally, guarantees the end of war crimes in the country, Syrian Deputy Defense Minister Mahmoud al-Shawa said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.
"We demand that the illegal presence of foreign troops of the US, France, Britain and Turkey on our soil should be stopped and the international alliance disbanded. That guarantees the end of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by them," TASS reported quoting Mahmoud al-Shawa.
According to him, it is the political process is "the Syrian people’s property."
"All political issues should be tackled by Syrians without outside interference," he noted.