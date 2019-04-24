Trump again threatens to close the US border with Mexico
Mexico must detain participants of the next caravan of migrants, which is approaching the United States, otherwise Washington will be forced to close the US border with a neighboring country, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.
According to him, a very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico.
A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming. Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military. The Coyotes & Cartels have weapons!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019
The US President has already threatened to close the border with Mexico, if Mexico does not stop the flow of illegal migration. The head of the Latin American state, Andres Manuel Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said he did not intend to engage in controversy with Trump because of his threats.