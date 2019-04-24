News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Trump again threatens to close the US border with Mexico
Trump again threatens to close the US border with Mexico
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Trump again threatens to close the US border with Mexico

Mexico must detain participants of the next caravan of migrants, which is approaching the United States, otherwise Washington will be forced to close the US border with a neighboring country, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.

According to him, a very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico.

The US President has already threatened to close the border with Mexico, if Mexico does not stop the flow of illegal migration. The head of the Latin American state, Andres Manuel Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said he did not intend to engage in controversy with Trump because of his threats.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos