North Korea's top nuclear negotiator removed from post
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea has replaced the head of the United Front Department, Kim Yong Chol, apparently blaming him for a failed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February of this year, Reuters reported quoting a South Korean lawmaker.

According to Yonhap, Kim Yong Chol was removed as head of the United Front Department, the North Korean Workers’ Party apparatus that traditionally oversees ties with South Korea and increasingly with the US.

Head of the parliamentary intelligence committee, Lee Hye-hoon stated that Kim Yong Chol appears to have been “censured” after the second Trump-Kim summit in February failed to reach a deal on the sanctions relief Pyongyang would get in exchange for dismantling its nuclear program.

The North’s foreign ministry demanded last week that Pompeo be replaced in talks by someone more mature.
