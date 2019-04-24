News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Saudi Arabia has no plans to increase oil production in near future
Saudi Arabia has no plans to increase oil production in near future
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Saudi Arabia does not plan to increase oil production in the near future after the US introduced a total ban on the import of Iranian oil, said Iranian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Reuters reported.

“Inventories are actually continuing to rise despite what is happening in Venezuela and despite the tightening of sanctions on Iran. I don’t see the need to do anything immediately,” Falih said in Riyadh.

His comment came amid rumors that the kingdom, the world's largest exporter of oil, could increase oil production to fill the gap, after banning imports of Iranian oil.

According to him, although the kingdom does not plan to increase production soon, Riyadh seeks to balance the oil market

The US administration has officially announced that it will not extend the exemption from the sanctions on the Iranian oil imports. Note that the current exemption from sanctions, which China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey received, will expire on May 2.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Khamenei: Iran can export as much oil as it needs
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will be exporting any amount of oil it would require, at will...
 Oil prices are falling
June futures for Brent crude delivery fell 0.50% to $74.14 a barrel…
 Iranian Oil Minister: Driving Iran’s oil exports to zero dream not to come true
“The US and its allies in the region use oil as a political weapon and have to wait to incur losses made by their decision...
 India intends to buy crude oil from other countries after US ban
India intends to buy crude oil from other major oil-producing countries due to the US decision to end waivers...
 Oil prices are on the rise
The June Futures’ Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) has risen by 0.49 percent…
 China criticizes US effort to reduce Iran oil sales
China has criticized Washington’s decision to tell Beijing and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos