News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Former Armenian MP says ex-President of Armenia is never wrong
Former Armenian MP says ex-President of Armenia is never wrong
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Serzh Sargsyan will speak when the time comes. This is what former parliamentary speaker Galust Sahakyan told journalists at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial today.

When told that perhaps Serzh Sargsyan isn’t speaking because he still believes that he was wrong, Galust Sahakyan said the following: “Serzh Sargsyan is never wrong. He hasn’t declared that and has never been wrong.”

When reminded that Serzh Sargsyan had stated that “Nikol was right, I was wrong” in his resignation text, Galust Sahakyan responded by saying the following: “I believe you have to have command of Armenian allegories and approaches to be able to contemplate who says what and under what principle.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos