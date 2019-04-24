Khamenei: Iran can export as much oil as it needs

The US’ attempts to block the export of Iranian oil will get nowhere as Tehran will be exporting any amount of crude it needs and wants, said leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Tasnim News Agency reported.
In an address to a gathering of Iranian workers in Tehran on the occasion of the Labor Week, Ayatollah Khamenei said the US’ attempt to stop the export of Iranian oil will get nowhere because the Iranian nation has proved that it will break any impasse. “The Islamic Republic of Iran will be exporting any amount of oil it would require, at will,” the Leader stressed.
Highlighting the failure of hostile plots against Iran over the past forty years, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the US has now focused on economic issue to harm Iran but the Iranian nation will never be brought to its knees in the face of the “Great Satan”. The Leader also made it clear that the enemies’ hostile policies will not remain unanswered, because the Iranian nation would not stand idle in the face of plots.
The US administration has officially announced that it will not extend the exemption from the sanctions on the import of Iranian oil. The current set of waivers -- issued to China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- expire May 2.