Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Armenia should continue its efforts for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, regardless of which party in the country is in power. the former Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan told journalists in the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex.

As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security. At the same time, Armenia, as a country that has survived the Genocide, should make efforts so that this does not happen again. “We have survived the Genocide and must not stop fighting for its recognition,” said Vigen Sargsyan, thanking the countries and international organizations for helping the survivors of the Genocide.

“We must clearly remember that genocide, being a tragedy, is primarily a crime. And this is a security issue, ”Sargsyan stressed.
