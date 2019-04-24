News
Thursday
April 25
News
His Holiness Karekin II receives Sodertalje Mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received Mayor of Sodertalje Boel Godner at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The role of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the lives of Armenians, particularly in the preservation of national values and identity was touched upon during the conversation.

The mayor of Sodertalje stated that this is her first visit to Armenia and that the purpose of the visit is to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The mayor also provided His Holiness with information about the activities of the Armenian community of Sodertalje, highlighting the fact that Armenians play an important role in the city’s administration, economy and public life. Godner was glad to mention the fact that the first Armenian church in Scandinavia was built in Sodertalje.

His Holiness Karekin II expressed his appreciation to the Swedish authorities, namely the mayor for the generosity towards the Armenian community and for recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

The hardships that Christian communities have faced in the Middle East and the Christians’ emigration were also touched upon during the meeting.
Հայերեն
