Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – For the third year, President Donald Trump failed to properly condemn as ‘genocide’ the Ottoman Turkish government’s annihilation of millions of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, and other Christians in his annual April 24th commemorative statement.

“This is a cut-and-paste policy, set in Ankara by Turkish dictators and enforced in Washington by American presidents,” said Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Suren Hamparian, whose complete response is provided below.

“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan – an authoritarian and increasingly anti-American dictator – a veto over honest U.S. remembrance of Turkey’s WWI-era genocide of millions of Armenians and other Christians.

“This is a cut-and-paste policy, set in Ankara by Turkish dictators and enforced in Washington by American presidents.”

-- Having promised an America First presidency, he has pursued a Turkey First policy on the Armenian Genocide.

-- Having pledged to protest the persecution of Christians, he has enforced a foreign gag-rule against honest remembrance of a century-old crime.

-- Having vowed to restore U.S. leadership, he has, instead, outsourced American moral standing to a foreign dictatorship.

We look now to the U.S. Congress to provide the leadership that the White House has failed to deliver.”
