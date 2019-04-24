News
Inter-church prayer for souls of Armenian Genocide victims held in Lebanon
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On the evening of April 23, the youth and student associations of the three Armenian political parties of Lebanon held an inter-church prayer with the leaders of the communities of Lebanon.

During the commemoration event that began with the Lord’s Prayer, the leaders of the Lebanese-Armenian communities and the communities of Lebanon or their representatives said a prayer for the souls of the 1.5 million canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Vana-Balig Chakmakjian spoke on behalf of the youth and student associations of the three Armenian political parties of Lebanon and stated that the 24th of April 1915 is a crucial and decisive date in the history of the Armenian people since it is the day when an entire nation walked to the Golgotha of martyrdom.

She added that after 104 years, the Armenians are not only alive, but also continue to lead a struggle for justice, and they must continue until Turkey recognizes the Armenian Genocide and makes reparations.
All
Armenian Genocide - National Day of Remembrance in France
PM Edouard Philippe participated in the first ceremony in Paris...
 Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions
Erdogan also talked about the importance of the election of the new Patriarch and...
 Pashinyan: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is important for Armenia
This is a very important day for us and I think that this is a very important day for the entire humanity. ..
 Zhirinovsky: Armenian people victims of terrible crime
And this is also a crime, it cannot be accepted and cannot be forgotten...
 Maria Jacobsen's grandson: I'm proud of my grandmother
Ruben visited the plaque dedicated to his grandmother at...
 108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
The year 1914 is indicated as the date of birth in Yepraksya Gevorgyan’s passport, but...
