Pashinyan: Armenia is not going to limit broadcasting of Russian TV channels

There is no more censorship in Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told RBC TV channel.
According to him, now the media in the country is free "more than ever before."
“We had always had specific censorship on television ... if not to call it censorship, all the TV channels were under government control,” Pashinyan explained. “Now we don’t have any censorship at all. No, ”he stressed.
According to him, the country is also not going to limit the broadcasting of Russian TV channels. “Sometimes I notice that there are such discussions on the Internet, noting that Russian TV channels has an anti-Armenian policy. And if they are pursuing an anti-Armenian policy, something needs to be done with this situation, ”he told RBC. However, according to him, there will be no restrictions on Russian TV.