Wreath laid at Armenian Genocide Memorial on behalf of Second President Robert Kocharyan
Wreath laid at Armenian Genocide Memorial on behalf of Second President Robert Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- This year, Armenia's second President Robert Kocharyan's staff visited Tsitsernakaberd instead of him and laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, head of Kocharyan's office Viktor Soghomonyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Every year, the President visits Tsitsernakaberd personally and with his family," he noted adding that even when Kocharyan was not in the country, a wreath was laid on his behalf in memory of innocent victims. " But this year he could not do so for obvious reasons, so his staff did it instead of him, and a wreath was put on his behalf, "he said.

According to Victor Soghomonyan, Robert Kocharyan's message on the occasion of the day is doubly sad. "The message of the President is very sad this year, I think not only because it is the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, but because the president, during whose presidency the recognition of the Armenian Genocide entered into a foreign political agenda, 13 countries officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, is now illegally detained and subjected to political persecution in its own country."

Kocharyan has been charged with breaching the constitutional order and taking a particularly large bribe.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
