News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On the day marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, 108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor Yepraksya Gevorgyan visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. Yepraksya Gevorgyan, who migrated from Kars and whose mother had managed to help her escape from Western Armenia, shared some episodes of her family’s story with journalists.

“We migrated from Kars to Oshakan and then left for Ashtarak and Yeghvard, but there was no more room for people there. Later, we went to Gyumri where we met Askanaz Mravyan (member of the Central Executive Committee of the USSR, revolutionary and state figure), who took us to a two-story house and told us to stay there and try to get by until the events develop,” Yepraksya said.

The year 1914 is indicated as the date of birth in Yepraksya Gevorgyan’s passport, but as her grandson stated, Gevorgyan was born earlier and recently turned 108.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide - National Day of Remembrance in France
PM Edouard Philippe participated in the first ceremony in Paris...
 Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions
Erdogan also talked about the importance of the election of the new Patriarch and...
 Pashinyan: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is important for Armenia
This is a very important day for us and I think that this is a very important day for the entire humanity. ..
 Zhirinovsky: Armenian people victims of terrible crime
And this is also a crime, it cannot be accepted and cannot be forgotten...
 Maria Jacobsen's grandson: I'm proud of my grandmother
Ruben visited the plaque dedicated to his grandmother at...
 Russian journalist posts comment on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
President of Russia Vladimir Putin has referred to the Armenian Genocide as...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos