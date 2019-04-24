108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

On the day marking the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, 108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor Yepraksya Gevorgyan visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. Yepraksya Gevorgyan, who migrated from Kars and whose mother had managed to help her escape from Western Armenia, shared some episodes of her family’s story with journalists.
“We migrated from Kars to Oshakan and then left for Ashtarak and Yeghvard, but there was no more room for people there. Later, we went to Gyumri where we met Askanaz Mravyan (member of the Central Executive Committee of the USSR, revolutionary and state figure), who took us to a two-story house and told us to stay there and try to get by until the events develop,” Yepraksya said.
The year 1914 is indicated as the date of birth in Yepraksya Gevorgyan’s passport, but as her grandson stated, Gevorgyan was born earlier and recently turned 108.