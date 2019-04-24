Pashinyan: Nothing has happened in our relations with Russia

Pashinyan: Relations with Georgia are excellent

Armenia PM: Russia's friend in Armenia is the Armenian people

Armenian Genocide - National Day of Remembrance in France

Turkey President likely to meet with US President

Armenia's Pashinyan: No government of Armenia has criticized the US like that

Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions

Pashinyan: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is important for Armenia

Armenia PM on his suggested agenda for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Zhirinovsky: Armenian people victims of terrible crime

Maria Jacobsen's grandson: I'm proud of my grandmother

China President meets his Azerbaijani counterpart

Colorado Senate recognizes Artsakh, commemorates Armenian Genocide

Pashinyan: It is very important to restore a real dialogue between Ukraine and Russia'

Trump says he would 'head to the Supreme Court' to block impeachment

108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia Defense Minister meets with JSC Rosoboronexport Director General

Khamenei: Iran can export as much oil as it needs

Russian journalist posts comment on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.04.2019

Wreath laid at Armenian Genocide Memorial on behalf of Second President Robert Kocharyan

His Holiness Karekin II receives Sodertalje Mayor

Moscow pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Russian diplomats pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide

Armenia PM, wife attend "150-Year-Old Witnesses of the Armenian Genocide" exhibition

Armenian Americans: Trump’s statement is a missed opportunity to end Armenian Genocide denial

Pashinyan: Armenia is not going to limit broadcasting of Russian TV channels

Saudi Arabia has no plans to increase oil production in near future

Inter-church prayer for souls of Armenian Genocide victims held in Lebanon

North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator removed from post

Former State Oversight Service Head: I’m going to continue living in Armenia

Armenian Americans slam Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide

Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo

Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide

Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide

Mihran Poghosyan seeking political asylum in Russia

ARF-D sees no problem with restart of Armenia-Turkey negotiations without preconditions

French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary

Former Armenian MP says ex-President of Armenia is never wrong

Bright Armenia Party: Authorities haven’t presented their vision for relations with Turkey

Trump: We commemorate Meds Yeghern

Bright Armenia Party leader: Armenia didn't get anything out of Armenia-Turkey normalization (PHOTOS)

Canada PM Trudeau issues statement on Armenian Genocide

Armenian composer: Armenia has to become powerful in order to be reckoned with

Ukraine pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Children’s concert held outside Turkey embassy in Georgia, in response to rally demanding Armenian Genocide recognition

Turkish police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul

Former Armenia President visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

Armenia Defense Minister: Russia to send first Su-30SMs to Armenia in early 2020

Trump again threatens to close the US border with Mexico

Artsakh parliament speaker: Only independent statehood is guarantee for ruling out genocide

Syria demands UK, US, Turkey and France to withdraw their troops from country

Garo Paylan curses genocide perpetrators, respects those who didn't perpetrate

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chief on rights of Genocide victims’ beneficiaries: There is need to be careful here

Editor-in-chief of Armenian daily passes away

Republic Party leader: Recalling Turkey-Armenia Protocols was a worse mistake

Turkey President recalls the exile of Turks of Mskheti in April 24th statement

Hasan Cemal's tweet sparks great reactions on social media websites

My Step faction MP on Republican Party of Armenia's possible return

Republic Party leader: Genocide recognition shouldn't be Armenia's key foreign policy objective

Ruben Vardanyan: 23 humanitarian programs under implementation through Aurora Initiative

Tbilisi Armenians stage protest outside Turkey embassy in Georgia (VIDEO)

Prosperous Armenia Party leader on changes in Armenia over past year

The 2019 Aurora Humanitarians announced

Jerusalem-Armenians hold torch-lit march dedicated to 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

DW publishes story of a granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan: Armenian Genocide began 104 years ago this day

European People’s Party head: I stand by the Armenian people and join my thoughts and prayers to theirs

Sri Lanka police carry out third controlled explosion

Armenia Prosecutor General: No problems with Mihran Poghosyan's extradition

Turkey opposition party on Armenian Genocide: We share the 104 years of pain

Kurdish public figure: We should unite efforts on recognition of Armenian Genocide

Rouhani names conditions for talks with US

Karabakh President lays flowers at Armenian Genocide monument in Stepanakert

3 magnitude earthquake hits Artsakh

Prosperous Armenia Party on Genocide: Short time left until Turkey will answer for this crime

China prosecutor's office decides to detain Interpol ex-head

First Deputy Mayor of Lyon on Armenian Genocide: Our enemies have great material, economic strength

Co-founders of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative visit Armenian Genocide memorial

Artsakh FM meets former President of Uruguay Jose Mujica

PM sends message on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Israeli lawmakers call to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian Ombudsman: This day should be important for all civilized humanity

Al Monitor: Several US Presidential Candidates support recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Syria's ancient city of Palmyra to be opened for tourists again

Politico: US administration boycotts correspondents’ dinner at White House

Armenian FM: Disaster is alternative to peace

Yerevan Mayor on Armenian Genocide: We have to learn lessons

Armenia Parliament vice-speaker: I didn’t believe from beginning that it’s possible to succeed with “football diplomacy”

Constitutional Court head: I should not participate in constitutional amendments' process

Artsakh ex-FM: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is ongoing process

Armenian Constitutional Court head sees no need to amend Electoral Code

Oil prices are falling

Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 359

Trump not to be allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace

Over 100 detained amid attacks in Sri Lanka

Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia

Frank Pallone Jr. condemns permit to stage protest in US by Erdogan's supporters on April 24

Charles Aznavour’s son at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan: My father never had hatred towards any people