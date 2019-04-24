News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Armenian Genocide - National Day of Remembrance in France
Armenian Genocide - National Day of Remembrance in France
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

France marked the National Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide in accordance with French President Emmanuel Macron order, declaring April 24 as a day of commemoration.

PM Edouard Philippe participated in the first ceremony in Paris.

As the press service of the French government noted, the decision was the realization of the promise made by Emmanuel Macron when he was the presidential candidate of the Republic, Macron also announced about this during annual dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France.

The presidential decree of April 10, 2019 is intended to perpetuate the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, committed by the authorities of the Ottoman Empire.

"France is, first and foremost, the country that knows how to look history in the face,” he said at the time, noting that France was among the first countries to denounce the World War I slaughter of Armenians by their Ottoman rulers. 

France’s recognition of the massacre as a genocide was enshrined in law in 2001, following a lengthy struggle that has strained relations with Turkey.

On the terrible day of April 24, 1915, about 600 Armenian intellectuals were arrested by the authorities of the Ottoman Empire in Constantinople and then sent to death. This sad day marks the beginning of the genocide that claimed the lives of a million people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions
Erdogan also talked about the importance of the election of the new Patriarch and...
 Pashinyan: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is important for Armenia
This is a very important day for us and I think that this is a very important day for the entire humanity. ..
 Zhirinovsky: Armenian people victims of terrible crime
And this is also a crime, it cannot be accepted and cannot be forgotten...
 Maria Jacobsen's grandson: I'm proud of my grandmother
Ruben visited the plaque dedicated to his grandmother at...
 108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
The year 1914 is indicated as the date of birth in Yepraksya Gevorgyan’s passport, but...
 Russian journalist posts comment on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
President of Russia Vladimir Putin has referred to the Armenian Genocide as...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos