Armenia PM on his suggested agenda for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

The agenda I am currently suggesting is quite a surprise for not only Azerbaijan, but also the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. This is what Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared in an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, in response to the remark that he is killing time by demanding that Artsakh return to the negotiating table.

“What does “killing time” mean? Does anybody think that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved in a day, in a week or even in a year? If anybody does, then that person has no real notion of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. During the March 12 joint session of the National Security Councils of the Republic of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, I said that we are suggesting a peace agenda to Azerbaijan, not a war agenda. We have to work for a solution to the issue together. If we don’t work together, we won’t solve the issue, even by force because that will only deepen the conflict, not resolve it. Does anyone imagine that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved without the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh? The agenda I am currently suggesting is quite a surprise for not only Azerbaijan, but also the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. It will take time for us to discuss all the delicacies in detail in a working environment. I think that, in the course of this year, both the Azerbaijani authorities and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have become convinced that we really want to resolve this conflict and really want to reach a peaceful agreement. We are not making suggestions to kill time. We are making suggestions to resolve the conflict, and specific steps will be taken in that direction,” the Prime Minister stated.