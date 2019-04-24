Armenia's Pashinyan: No government of Armenia has criticized the US like that

No government of Armenia has criticized the United States of America like that. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Nezavisimaya Gazeta, responding to the question on how Yerevan plans to balance its relations with Washington when no other government of Armenia has been as strictly criticized for the humanitarian mission in Syria as this government, at least publicly.

“There is a flipside. No government of Armenia has ever criticized the United States the way I criticize the US. The most important thing for Armenia is to maintain its sovereignty and independence. Of course, Armenia can’t survive by isolating itself from regional and international affairs and realities. We are always open for discussions, even in regard to the humanitarian mission in Syria. We are also ready to answer all questions from the US. Armenia believes it has made the right decision that is within the historical context.

April 24th marks yet another anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. If Armenian sappers demine a small area for children to play, whose ancestors had saved at least one Armenian (there are surely people like that in Aleppo), then our mission will be justified. If Armenian doctors save at least one descendant of the Syrians who saved Armenians during the genocide, then our mission will be justified. This has already happened since Armenian doctors have already conducted over 100 surgeries in Syria,” he stated.