News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions
Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan has sent a letter devoted to April 24th to Deputy Patriarch of Constantinople Aram Ateshyan.

According to the Turkish Sabah, in his letter, Erdogan stated that he attaches importance to the role of the Armenian community in Turkey and is doing everything he can to ensure the safety of the Armenian community.

Erdogan also talked about the importance of the election of the new Patriarch and voiced hope that the Armenian community would have a new spiritual leader soon.

In regard to the Armenian Genocide, once again, the President of Turkey emphasized that he denies the Armenian Genocide and stated that he expresses condolences for the Armenians who died in dire conditions during the First World War.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide - National Day of Remembrance in France
PM Edouard Philippe participated in the first ceremony in Paris...
 Pashinyan: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is important for Armenia
This is a very important day for us and I think that this is a very important day for the entire humanity. ..
 Zhirinovsky: Armenian people victims of terrible crime
And this is also a crime, it cannot be accepted and cannot be forgotten...
 Maria Jacobsen's grandson: I'm proud of my grandmother
Ruben visited the plaque dedicated to his grandmother at...
 108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
The year 1914 is indicated as the date of birth in Yepraksya Gevorgyan’s passport, but...
 Russian journalist posts comment on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
President of Russia Vladimir Putin has referred to the Armenian Genocide as...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos