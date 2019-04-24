Pashinyan: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is important for Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is very important for Armenia, Pashinyan said during live broadcast of the "60 minutes" program of Russia 1 TV.
"This is a very important day for us and I think that this is a very important day for the entire humanity. And the process of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is very important for us because we think that this is a very important process for preventing all possible genocides in the future ”, Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan also recalled that still in 1995 the State Duma of the Russian Federation officially recognized the Armenian Genocide and "we, of course, highly appreciate Russia’s position."