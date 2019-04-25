Pashinyan: Nothing has happened in our relations with Russia

Nothing has happened in our relations with Russia. If something has changed, then it is only in a positive direction, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with NG.

According to him, even before his election as prime minister, he stated that there would be no fundamental changes in Armenia’s foreign policy.

"It is important to understand - where did this distrust come from? After a number of popular revolutions, which are called colored, anti-Russian sentiments have appeared in those countries. It is very important for us to state, and I have repeatedly said that there were no geopolitical contexts in our revolution, there were no geopolitical conspiracies, there was no external force that were involved in the revolutionary process. It is very important. However, it is necessary to know that some Russian circles have some suspicions that some external forces were involved in our revolution. have repeatedly said and once again want to say that this is for me, for all of us, not only a political issue. It is also a matter of my personal dignity.

Of course, Armenia is a strategic ally of the Russian Federation. At the same time, Armenia is a very important country for the Russian Federation. There are experts, specialists and politicians in Russia who were to predict events in Armenia, should have known that a revolution is possible, a change of power is possible. But the analysis of the events most likely was not done, until the last day they argued that nothing would change in Armenia, that Serzh Sargsyan would easily become the prime minister... Now they need explanations, so there is "information" that some foreign powers were behind the revolution.

I want to emphasize once again that there was no color revolution in Armenia. A nonviolent popular velvet revolution took place in Armenia. And this is a unique revolution, this is a unique phenomenon in world history, and we are proud of it.

Nothing has happened in our relations with Russia. If something has changed, then it is only in a positive direction. As I promised, there are no dark corners in our relations. There is a very good chance to raise our relations to a new level. Of course, Russia is our strategic partner and ally. But we must also take into account that we have an internal political agenda, which, naturally, does not coincide with the internal political agenda of neither Russia, nor Belarus, nor Kazakhstan, nor France, nor the United States. Because each country has its own internal political agenda, and this does not affect the general background of our relations with other countries. Of course, there are nuances. For example, our relationship with the European Union has become more active. But our Russian colleagues are informed about this. We, as promised, remain transparent for the Russian partners in our relations. And my answer is yes, Russia is a strategic ally for us, ”he noted.