US expands Cuba Restricted List
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States added five legal entities to the list of restrictions on Cuba, State Department reported.

The US added five legal entities to the Cuban list of restrictions that are allegedly controlled by the Cuban military, the State Department said Wednesday.

The new update the Cuba Restricted List, and it adds five additional sub-entities: (1) Hotel Santa Isabel (in Havana), (2) Hotel El Caney Varadero (in Varadero), (3) Melia Marina Varadero Apartamentos (in Varadero), (4) Aerogaviota (subentity of the Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group (GAESA)), and (5) Diving Center — Marina Gaviota (subentity of the Gaviota tourism group). The State Department will continue to update the list as needed.
