News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Facebook faces fines of up to 5 billion dollars
Facebook faces fines of up to 5 billion dollars
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Facebook expects a fine from the US regulatory authorities because of the scandal associated with Cambridge Analytica, in the amount of 3-5 billion dollars, CNBC reported

“The matter remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final outcome,” the company wrote in its release.

Earlier, Facebook reported the reducing of its profits in the first quarter of 2019 by 51% compared to the same period last year to 2.43 billion dollars. Net sales fell less significantly - by 39% - to 3.3 billion dollars.

This result coincided with the forecast of most American analysts polled by major US news agencies. Experts attributed this reduction to the scandal involving the British consulting company Cambridge Analytica, which illegally used the data of 87 million for campaigning.

Facebook has recognized that the data of 87 million social network users, mainly in the US, were compromised and mistakenly transferred to this company.

According to media reports, Cambridge Analytica, which used data mining technologies to develop strategic communication during election campaigns on the Internet, collaborated with Donald Trump during the election campaign.

Based on the data collected, the researchers evaluated the political preferences of voters and showed them advertising that directly fell into the zone of their interests. The scandal led to the fact that the head of Facebook had to give an answer for what happened in the US Congress.

After that, a number of US departments and the US Congress opened investigations related to the leakage of user data. In particular, the investigation was opened by the US Federal Trade Commission.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Steps are taken so that Armenia startups’ representatives visit Silicon Valley
The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies visited Vineti company’s branch in Armenia…
 Armenia FM visits Engineering City in Yerevan
The minister also visited the Museums of Universe, Science and Technologies...
 New social media and crypto currency trends
The future belongs to the social networks allowing users to make money...
 Belgium intends to reduce number of refugees via Facebook
The campaign will present an accurate picture about their chances…
Facebook “unintentionally” uploads 1.5 million people's email contacts
“Business Insider has learned that since May 2016, the social-networking company…
 Facebook Inc launches new voice assistant
The move is coming out of the company's augmented reality…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos