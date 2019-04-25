Parliamentary Economic Affairs Committee to set up working group on cement issues

Government approves Armenia business climate improvement 2019 action plan

Armenia military servicemen are in Moscow

Tokyo court suspends Ghosn’s release on bail amid appeal by prosecutor's office

Working group of the Russian Armed Forces arrives in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia: Cement production is matter of preserving employment

PM: Athletes who are example of inspiration shall see that Armenia values their merits

PM: Why do people need to leave Armenia to become world-famous musicians?

Facebook faces fines of up to 5 billion dollars

Armenian MOD delegation attends session in Kazakhstan

North Korea warns of 'corresponding response' over US, South Korea drills

Armenia PM, wife host visiting American Armenian schoolchildren, at their home

German Ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)

Cyprus supports efforts for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenia PM: There were “personal” embassies where even property belonged to specific person

Putin's talks with Kim Jong-un end in Russia

Sri Lankan Catholic Churches to be closed until security situation improves

Government intends to raise level of media literacy in Armenia

Kim Jong-un hopes to continue constructive talks with Putin

Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Syunik

WTI June oil futures falls 0.14%

Sisters urge Apple, Google to delete ‘inhuman’ app after fleeing Saudi Arabia

Colombo airport suspends work amid suspicious car

Putin-Kim Jong Un tete-a-tete talks last more than an hour

Armenia, Belarus MODs confirm 2019 military cooperation program

US expands Cuba Restricted List

Another explosion recorded in Sri Lanka

Macron on Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary: Man is capable of the worst

Newspaper: Armenia will rearm self “very strictly”

Dean Cain: Armenian Genocide needs to be recognized by US, rest of the world

US Congressman Schiff: We will never forget murder of 1.5 million men, women and children during Armenian Genocide

US Senators Markey and Feinstein support resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition

Thousands take part in Los Angeles march devoted to Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Pashinyan: Nothing has happened in our relations with Russia

Pashinyan: Relations with Georgia are excellent

Armenia PM: Russia's friend in Armenia is the Armenian people

Armenian Genocide - National Day of Remembrance in France

Turkey President likely to meet with US President

Armenia's Pashinyan: No government of Armenia has criticized the US like that

Turkey President expresses condolences to Aram Ateshyan for Armenians who died in dire conditions

Pashinyan: International recognition of Armenian Genocide is important for Armenia

Armenia PM on his suggested agenda for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Zhirinovsky: Armenian people victims of terrible crime

Maria Jacobsen's grandson: I'm proud of my grandmother

China President meets his Azerbaijani counterpart

Colorado Senate recognizes Artsakh, commemorates Armenian Genocide

Pashinyan: It is very important to restore a real dialogue between Ukraine and Russia'

Trump says he would 'head to the Supreme Court' to block impeachment

108-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia Defense Minister meets with JSC Rosoboronexport Director General

Khamenei: Iran can export as much oil as it needs

Russian journalist posts comment on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.04.2019

Wreath laid at Armenian Genocide Memorial on behalf of Second President Robert Kocharyan

His Holiness Karekin II receives Sodertalje Mayor

Moscow pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Russian diplomats pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide

Armenia PM, wife attend "150-Year-Old Witnesses of the Armenian Genocide" exhibition

Armenian Americans: Trump’s statement is a missed opportunity to end Armenian Genocide denial

Pashinyan: Armenia is not going to limit broadcasting of Russian TV channels

Saudi Arabia has no plans to increase oil production in near future

Inter-church prayer for souls of Armenian Genocide victims held in Lebanon

North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator removed from post

Former State Oversight Service Head: I’m going to continue living in Armenia

Armenian Americans slam Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide

Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo

Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide

Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide

Mihran Poghosyan seeking political asylum in Russia

ARF-D sees no problem with restart of Armenia-Turkey negotiations without preconditions

French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary

Former Armenian MP says ex-President of Armenia is never wrong

Bright Armenia Party: Authorities haven’t presented their vision for relations with Turkey

Trump: We commemorate Meds Yeghern

Bright Armenia Party leader: Armenia didn't get anything out of Armenia-Turkey normalization (PHOTOS)

Canada PM Trudeau issues statement on Armenian Genocide

Armenian composer: Armenia has to become powerful in order to be reckoned with

Ukraine pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Children’s concert held outside Turkey embassy in Georgia, in response to rally demanding Armenian Genocide recognition

Turkish police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul

Former Armenia President visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

Armenia Defense Minister: Russia to send first Su-30SMs to Armenia in early 2020

Trump again threatens to close the US border with Mexico

Artsakh parliament speaker: Only independent statehood is guarantee for ruling out genocide

Syria demands UK, US, Turkey and France to withdraw their troops from country

Garo Paylan curses genocide perpetrators, respects those who didn't perpetrate

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chief on rights of Genocide victims’ beneficiaries: There is need to be careful here

Editor-in-chief of Armenian daily passes away

Republic Party leader: Recalling Turkey-Armenia Protocols was a worse mistake

Turkey President recalls the exile of Turks of Mskheti in April 24th statement

Hasan Cemal's tweet sparks great reactions on social media websites

My Step faction MP on Republican Party of Armenia's possible return

Republic Party leader: Genocide recognition shouldn't be Armenia's key foreign policy objective

Ruben Vardanyan: 23 humanitarian programs under implementation through Aurora Initiative

Tbilisi Armenians stage protest outside Turkey embassy in Georgia (VIDEO)

Prosperous Armenia Party leader on changes in Armenia over past year

The 2019 Aurora Humanitarians announced

Jerusalem-Armenians hold torch-lit march dedicated to 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

DW publishes story of a granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor