North Korea warns of 'corresponding response' over US, South Korea drills

An ongoing and “provocative combined aerial drill” between South Korea and the U.S. will necessitate a “corresponding response” from North Korea’s army, NK News reported referring to a press statement from the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) said on Thursday.
“Now that the south Korean authorities get undisguised in their military provocation against the DPRK together with the U.S., there will be corresponding response to it from our army,” the statement noted.
On Monday, the South Korean and US Air Forces launched two-week drills using F-15K fighter-bombers, Korean KF-16 fighters and F-16 fighters. The exercises are a smaller version of the larger Max Thunder maneuvers.
On Monday, the South Korean and US Air Forces launched two-week drills using F-15K fighter-bombers, Korean KF-16 fighters and F-16 fighters. The exercises are a smaller version of the larger Max Thunder maneuvers.