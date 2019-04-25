News
Kim Jong-un hopes to continue constructive talks with Putin
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

North leader Kim Jong-un hopes to continue useful and constructive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.

“We just exchanged our positions with you, Mr President, in a face-to-face conversation on issues of mutual interest, on all major problems. I thank you for the splendid time and I hope that our negotiations will continue in the same way, as fruitful and constructive," the North Korean leader said.

According to him, he came to Russia to exchange opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which is one of the major problems on the current international agenda.
