Putin's talks with Kim Jong-un end in Russia

Talks of the Russian President Vladimir Putin with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have ended in Vladivostok, TASS reported.

From the North Korean side, North Korean Foreign MinisterRi Yong-ho and First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic Choe Son-hui also took part in the talks.

Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister, the spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora and other high-ranking officials.

After tete-a-tete meeting with the Russian leader, Kim Jong-un expressed the hope that his dialogue with Putin, which had begun in a constructive manner, would continue in the same spirit. According to the leaders, during their tete-a-tete talks, they exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which is one of the most pressing issues on the international agenda.