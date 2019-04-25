Armenia PM, wife host visiting American Armenian schoolchildren, at their home

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, on Wednesday evening hosted at their home a group of students from an Armenian school in Los Angeles. The two daughters of the PM also took part in this talk.
Sitting around a tea table, these schoolchildren asked Pashinyan about Armenian-American relations, Armenia’s foreign and domestic challenges, role of the Armenian diaspora, preservation of Western Armenian, development of tourism in Armenia, and animal protection.
The overwhelming majority of the questions, however, were about the Velvet Revolution in Armenia in 2018 and the ongoing subsequent developments.
When asked what resolution he sees for the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, the Armenian premier stressed that the resolution shall be solely pacific and, first of all, a dialogue shall be started between the peoples of the parties to this conflict.
“Now we are in talks with the Azerbaijani president,” he added. “And we must do everything to maintain the lasting peace in our region.”
And when asked how he sees the future of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan noted that he sees a free and strong country.