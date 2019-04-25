PM: Why do people need to leave Armenia to become world-famous musicians?

YEREVAN. – We need to ensure some guarantees that a student who has graduated from a university has high chances of finding a job. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.
In his words, this is one of the important criteria for the universities that are included in the international arena. “We have to move with this logic,’ he added.
He stressed that Armenia’s philosophy should be changed in this domain.
“We [Armenia] have to change the cultural policy and put it on other logic,” Pashinyan said. “We have world-famous musicians Narek Hakhnazaryan and Sergey Khachatryan. We need an answer to a simple question: Why do these people have to leave Armenia to become a world-famous musician? Here we have to give the opportunity that they become a world-famous musician in Armenia.”
The premier noted that the challenges of Armenia’s arts universities are the challenges of the country’s government.
He highlighted that education is a strategic direction to us, the respective state investments shall increase, but we need to be guided by the precept of “more for more.”
“The talk should not start from money, but [from] what issue we are resolving,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.