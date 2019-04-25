News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Cyprus supports efforts for international recognition of Armenian Genocide
Cyprus supports efforts for international recognition of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said his country supports the efforts of the Armenians for international recognition of the genocide, Financial Mirror reported.

A statement on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, said “the President of the Republic and the government condemn this appalling crime against the Armenian people, describing it as a stain in the history of mankind.”

Anastasiades said “the Republic of Cyprus supports the efforts of the Armenians for international recognition of the genocide and notes Cyprus was one of the first countries, the first in Europe and the second worldwide, which recognised this terrible crime and asks for the historical truth to be established.”

Addressing the Armenians of Cyprus, the President said they have contributed “in a substantive way to the progress we have achieved to our common homeland, and our co-existence constitutes an example for the whole world.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German Ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)
“The Day of Remembrance, which is also a warning…
 Macron on Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary: Man is capable of the worst
Today, April 24, we officially commemorate the Armenian Genocide, to remember that…
 Dean Cain: Armenian Genocide needs to be recognized by US, rest of the world
“104 years later, we will not forget!” the renowned American actor wrote on Twitter…
 US Congressman Schiff: We will never forget murder of 1.5 million men, women and children during Armenian Genocide
“Presidents of both [US political] parties have allowed Turkey to veto U.S. recognition [of Armenian Genocide]”…
 US Senators Markey and Feinstein support resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition
“We can never truly honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide until we fully acknowledge the extent of the horror,” Senator Ed Markey wrote on Twitter…
 Thousands take part in Los Angeles march devoted to Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary (PHOTOS)
They demanded from Turkey to recognize the genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos