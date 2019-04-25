News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia: Cement production is matter of preserving employment
Prosperous Armenia: Cement production is matter of preserving employment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Cement production is matter of preserving employment, said Prosperous Armenia Party MP Mikayel Melkumyan during the meeting at the Armenian Parliament on Thursday.

According to MP, the subject of the discussion is to increase import duties on cement clinker, an intermediate product for cement production.

“Clinker is concentrated cement. Cement production from limestone, in essence, means the consumption of 60% of energy resources, 15% of raw materials and 10% of wages. In the case of cement production via using clinker, different technological processes will be carried out. And for Gagik Tsarukyan (the owner of the plant for the production of cement, the chair of the Prosperous Armenia Party and its parliamentary faction - ed.) It would be more profitable to import clinker, but the problem lies in the local production of raw materials and in the preserving employment,” he noted.

The Armenian parliament recently passed a law establishing a duty on cement imports from Iran and other countries in the amount of 22 thousand drams per ton. However, this did not satisfy the Prosperous Armenia Party deputies, who demanded that the duty be set on the import of clinker.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parliamentary Economic Affairs Committee to set up working group on cement issues
“The working group will include deputies from our and other Parliamentary Commissions…
 Government approves Armenia business climate improvement 2019 action plan
It includes the measures that are primarily aimed at improving the indicators that are assessed by the Doing Business project of the World Bank…
 Car importers content with meeting with Armenia's State Revenue Committee head
They were complaining about expenses for transport...
 Dollar still depreciating in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued to drop in the country…
 Armenia Police to launch criminal investigation against demonstrators blocking roads to Amulsar gold mine
The Prosecutor will have fifteen days from the official receipt of the judgment to appeal to the Cassation Court of Armenia…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head in meeting with car importers
After a while, President of the Union of Car Importers of Armenia Tigran Hovhannisyan asked...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos