Thursday
April 25
Pastinfo newspaper: Armenian parliament's deputy chief of staff tried to enter with weapon?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Pastinfo newspaper received an alarm that Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Lilit Minasyan had tried to enter the National Assembly with a weapon, but the officials of the parliament’s state guard service had prevented her entry.

In response to a verbal inquiry from Pastinfo, acting Head of the Department of News and Public Relations of the Staff of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Hrayr Zoryan said he didn’t have such information, tried to find out the source of information and suggested addressing with a written inquiry. After the journalist’s claim to ascertain the information, Zoryan repeated that he didn’t have such information. Later, he phoned and denied the information.

According to the non-official sources of Pastinfo at the National Assembly, the incident was recorded on Friday, April 19, 2019. When asked why she had come with a weapon, Minasyan said she was trying to check the alertness of the state guard service’s officers. She checked and got caught.
Հայերեն
