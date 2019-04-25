Armenia PM: NSS director, Police chief, Yerevan mayor shall actively participate in budget discussions at parliament

YEREVAN. – The director of National Security Service (NSS), Chief of Police, Mayor of Yerevan will actively participate in the National Assembly in the debates on the 2018 budget report. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Government of Armenia.
“So that we get out of the bad traditions of the previous years, it should be recorded that the director of the National Security Service director, Police Chief of the Republic of Armenia, Mayor of [capital city] Yerevan, provincial governors shall actively attend the discussions at the National Assembly,” Pashinyan said.