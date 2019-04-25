News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Armenian MPs set up task force to consider cement import customs duty bill
Armenian MPs set up task force to consider cement import customs duty bill
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly set up a task force that will thoroughly consider the bill on setting a customs duty for cement import before consideration of the bill for a second reading in the National Assembly, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The task force also decided to hold parliamentary hearings devoted to the duties for cement imported to Armenia on April 30.

The deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction were the only deputies who abstained, and they demonstratively left the sessions hall.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasian Development Bank suspends alllocating credit to Spayka company
EBD said they can’t take risk if the matter is about potential bankruptcy...
 Government agrees 50% with Bright Armenia parliamentary faction initiative
In connection with the law on consumer crediting…
 Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, continued to drop in the country…
 Armenia government approves 2018 State Budget performance report
It was submitted to the National Assembly…
 Bright Armenia Party against setting customs duty for cement import
According to him, this can lead to growth of expenses for construction in Armenia...
 Parliamentary Economic Affairs Committee to set up working group on cement issues
“The working group will include deputies from our and other Parliamentary Commissions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos