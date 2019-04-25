Armenian MPs set up task force to consider cement import customs duty bill

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly set up a task force that will thoroughly consider the bill on setting a customs duty for cement import before consideration of the bill for a second reading in the National Assembly, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The task force also decided to hold parliamentary hearings devoted to the duties for cement imported to Armenia on April 30.
The deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction were the only deputies who abstained, and they demonstratively left the sessions hall.