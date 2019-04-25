Government agrees 50% with Bright Armenia parliamentary faction initiative

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the government agreed—by 50 percent—with the law initiative which the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction had submitted.

This bill proposes to remove from the law on consumer crediting the lower and upper thresholds—100,000 drams and 10,000,000 drams, respectively—of the special crediting agreements.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan presented the matter. He noted that the bill which envisages removal from the law the part on not applying the provisions of this law to loans up to 100,000 drams was already being considered at the National Assembly.

In conclusion, Janjughazyan proposed to refrain from debating on the already submitted bill, and, if necessary, to reflect on the provisions of the draft within the framework of the debates on the aforesaid bill.