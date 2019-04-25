Opposition leader: Sudan could face a counter coup

Sudan's main opposition party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi noted that Sudan may face a counter coup if military rulers and the opposition do not reach agreement on a transition of power, Reuters reported.
Sadiq al-Mahdi believed that the Military Council will transfer power to civilians if the current stalemate were broken. He also said that he would consider the possibility of running for the president only in elections, but not during the transitional period.
On April 11, a military coup took place in the country and President Omar al-Bashir was ousted after 30 years in power. The Sudanese army suspended the country’s constitution, dissolved the parliament, government and local authorities and declared a three-month state of emergency in the country. The army also formed a military council to rule the country during an interim period that is expected to last two years, TASS reported.
Earlier Al Arabiya noted that Sudan's Transitional Military Council and the opposition represented by the Alliance for Freedom and Change agreed to form a joint committee. The joint committee will be tasked with resolving disagreements between the protesters and military council.