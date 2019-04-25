Political scientist: Armenian FM's statement on Turkey-Armenia relations is shameful

Why is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia declaring that Armenia is ready to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions? What happened to dignity? This is what political scientist Hayk A. Martirosyan said during an April 25 press conference.

He advised journalists to pay close attention to the shameful statement that Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan made yesterday, stating that Armenia is still ready to interact with Turkey without preconditions. “What happened to dignity? Do you read the Turkish president’s tweets? Is it only the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense who can make dignified statements?”

The political scientist believes this is a matter of policy. “I don’t want to blame the foreign minister because he doesn’t develop a specific policy.”

He also asked why the Russian Federation and Greece didn’t issue statements on the Armenian Genocide on April 24th. “Russia didn’t issue any statement on the Armenian Genocide because Turkey is its closest ally. Moscow didn’t even use the word ‘genocide’. I think Yerevan should have responded because the State Duma has recognized the Armenian Genocide.”

As for Greece, Martirosyan stated that the relations between Greece and Turkey are very uncertain and believes the Greeks preferred not to take a risk.

Martirosyan said he considers the opening of borders with Turkey unacceptable because the opening of borders will imply Armenia’s perdition.