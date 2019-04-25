Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.57/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.01 from the previous business day on Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 536.23 (down by AMD 5.77), that of one British pound totaled AMD 620.02 (down by AMD 6.54), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.42 (down by AMD 0.14) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 229.22, AMD 19,688.75 and AMD 13,702.31, respectively.