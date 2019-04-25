Armenia State Oversight Service official released from penitentiary institution

Acting Head of the Department of Procurement Oversight of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Samvel Adyan was released from Yerevan Kentron Penitentiary Institution this morning, reports Head of the Division for Public Affairs of the Penitentiary Department of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia Nona Navikyan. A couple of days ago, the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan rejected the motion of the investigator of the National Security Service to extend Adyan’s term of remand in custody, and today marked two months since he was remanded in custody.

The Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Prosecutor General’s Office will appeal the court’s decision.

Four persons, including Head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan, are charged within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the cases of prima facie illegal interference in public procurement and creating obstacles for lawful entrepreneurial activities by misuse of official powers by officials of the State Oversight Service of the Republic of Armenia.

On February 27, 2019, acting Head of the Department of Procurement Oversight of the State Oversight Service Samvel Adyan and his Department’s employee Gevorg Khachatryan were charged under various articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.

Within the scope of this case, on April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged under part 1 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, and a signature to not leave the country was selected as a preventive measure.