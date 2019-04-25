Bright Armenia Party against Armenia shutting down Russian TV stations

Our relations are not peaceful, and as if that wasn’t enough, now we’re creating more problems. This is what leader of Bright Armenia Party and head of the political party’s parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said during an April 25 parliamentary briefing, commenting on the opinion that there is a need to restrict broadcasting of the TV shows of Russian TV stations in Armenia.

According to him, Armenia can’t treat Russian TV stations this way. “To begin with, citizens of Armenia don’t give in to Russia’s propaganda. Even if we assume that there is some propaganda, there are so many sources of information that that propaganda can’t have an impact on us,” the MP emphasized.

He stated that discussions on restrictions on broadcasting may deteriorate the relations between Russia and Armenia that are already intricate as it is.

“This will simply be a shameful act. As far as the criticism against Armenia is concerned, I must say that CNN also broadcasts reports that Armenia might not like. Should we shut down CNN? Armenia is a sovereign country with its own TV channels, just like other sovereign countries,” Marukyan said.

When asked if he doesn’t see Russia’s intervention in Armenia’s domestic affairs due to the several reports on the course of the criminal case against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Edmon Marukyan said he didn’t see intervention and expressed the opinion that certain interested groups are trying to destroy the already intricate relations between Russia and Armenia once and for all.